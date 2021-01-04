Dale J. Mehrtens | Obituary

Dale J. Mehrtens, 89, of Columbia, formerly of Valmeyer, died Jan. 2, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Valmeyer, son of the late Emil A. and Emma K. (nee Kruse) Mehrtens.

He was a lifelong farmer, member of Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, IL, Knights of Columbus (over 50 years), founding member of Valmeyer Knights of Columbus, lifetime Farm Bureau member, charter member Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, former Valmeyer School Board member, Republican Precinct Committeeman, former Commissioner for Columbia Levee District, lifelong Kloepper player and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his children Denise (Joseph) Leiteritz, Dana (Roger) Sherman, Brian (Robyn) Mehrtens, Suzy (Dennis) Homrighausen, Cindy (Scott) Roever; grandchildren Jacob Zollner, Klaire (Patrick) Schatz, Blaise Arriaga, Kristi, Kyle, and Kory Sherman, Annette (Jon Stone) Glotfelty, Elijah (Ivy) Mehrtens, Isaiah (Anna) Mehrtens, Josiah Mehrtens, Ryan Homrighausen, Samuel, Madeline, and Lillian Roever; sister Shirley (Donald) Mehrmann; sister-in-law Elizabeth Mehrtens; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Dale is also preceded in death by his wife Wilma R. Mehrtens (nee Stilts); sisters Delphine (Gilbert) Pape and Esther (Roland) Schmidt; brother Gene Mehrtens; and sister-in-law Verna Mehrtens.

Visitation will be Jan. 8 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021 at the church, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia; St. Mary Church, Valmeyer; or Alzheimer’s Association.