Ronald J. Solich | Obituary

Ronald J. Solich, 67, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in East St. Louis.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, lifelong farmer, director of Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District, Waterloo FFA Alumni and Monroe County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife Donna Solich (nee Brinkmann); children Rebecca Godfrey and Renee (Jake) King; grandchildren Savannah Godfrey; mother Mary Solich (nee Dochwat); brother John W. (Helga) Solich; sisters Mary Ann Hankins, Jeanne (Maurice) Kleyer and Cathy S. (Barry) Hoffmann; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Debbie Kuergeleis, Dina and Brian Nobbe and Christine Brinkmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ron is preceded in death by his father John M. Solich; mother-in-law and father-in-law Leroy and Shirley Brinkmann; brothers-in-law Charles Hankins, Dennis, David and Duane Brinkman and Jim Kuergeleis.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Banking on a Cure (for local cancer patients).