Bobby Norman Jr. | Obituary

Bobby Norman Jr., 58, of Waterloo, died Jan. 4, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born July 19, 1962, in St. Louis.

Bobby was employed at Union Pacific Railroad.

He is survived by his wife Marsha Norman; children Nicole (Brent) Loy, Crystal (Andy) Mason and Bobby Norman III; grandchildren John Range Jr., Charity Schuerman, Tinsleigh Loy, Andrew, Olivia, Anthony Mason and Alayna Norman; parents Bobby and Naomi (nee Hudson) Norman Sr.; brother Bruce (Susie) Norman; sister Rhonda (Brian) Eads; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home, Pastor Greg Braswell officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.