Thomas R. Kessler | Obituary

Thomas Raymond “DJ K Rite” Kessler, 41, of Chicopee, Mass., died Dec. 30, 2020, in Chicopee. He was born Dec. 18, 1979, in Belleville.

He is survived by his children Brenden J. Kessler, Justin A. Kessler and Brielle F. Kessler; parents John and Judith Ann (nee May) Kessler; sisters Tina (Michael) Ford and Cathy; nieces Allison Ford and Emmi Lou Ford; and ex-wife Tanya Vaitovas.

Loving father of three, Tom loved to dance, cook, travel, camp, computer coding and make music. All the great memories will remain in our hearts and spirit. We will always love him and miss him.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Jan. 14 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the church, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.