Sylvia E. “Babe” Mentel | Obituary

Sylvia E. “Babe” Mentel (nee Stahl), 95, of Dupo, died Dec. 30, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Warnock (Monroe County), daughter of the late Henry and Emma (nee Fischer) Stahl.

In 1943, at the age of 17, Sylvia left her home inValmeyer to attend nurses’ training at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was an Army Nurse Cadet at the hospital until her graduation in 1945. She married Robert C. “Bob” Mentel in 1946.

Sylvia was very active at the United Church of Christ in Dupo. She especially enjoyed the quilters’ group at the church. Sylvia loved spending time with her family, traveling and watching the Cardinals. She worked at many hospitals in the area. For many years, Sylvia was an office nurse for Drs. McCann and Cox. She was the school nurse for the Dupo Community School District from 1969-1985.

Sylvia is survived by her sons Ronald (Joanna) Mentel and Robert (Judy) Mentel; daughter Jane (Bob) Schmidt; daughter-in-law Cheryl Mentel; grandchildren Brian, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Angela, Eric, Kyle, Jennifer, Emma and Evan; great-grandchildren Delana, Bailey, Jackson, Josie, Madelyn, Maci, Hannah, Bria, Keira, Nathan, Alyssa, Jacob, Tyler, Zackery, Nathaniel, Zoe, Zayda, Dakota and Brayden; in-laws Bill and Dorothy “Dottie” Rick and Gene Mentel; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband Bob Mentel; son Richard Mentel; grandson Richard Mentel Jr.; brothers Nelson, Henry and Wilford “Bud” Stahl; sister Elizabeth “Betty” Nichols; and in-laws Elizabeth Stahl, Hazel Stahl, Emmanuel “Nip” Nichols, Mary Stahl, George and Lila Mentel, and Norma Mentel.

Visitation will be Jan. 12 from 2-5 p.m. at United Church of Christ in Dupo.

A private funeral service will be held at the church Jan. 13, followed by burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.