Kaye Eschmann | Obituary

Kaye Eschmann (nee Hesterberg), 75, of Waterloo, died Jan. 5, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born April 16, 1945, in Bowling Green, Ky.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church-Madonnaville, Quilt Club, vice-president Monroe County Genealogy Society, Treasure of Baum-Salem Cemetery Association, Superintendent of Photography at Monroe County Fair, DAR and Volunteer for RSVP.

She is survived by her husband Norbert F. Eschmann; children Chris (Amy R.) Eschmann, Tina (Russell) Schneider, Amy (Robert) Stumpf and Eric (Kim) Eschmann; grandchildren James, Kylie, Mason and Danni Eschmann, Lucas Schneider, Lexi and Adam Stumpf and Austin Eschmann; step grandchildren Aiden, Erin and Jonathan; sister Joyce (Michael) Watson; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Elmer L. and Alma F. (nee Davenport) Hesterberg.

Visitation will be 8:30 -9:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

*Due to COVID-19, only 10 visitors will be allowed to pay their respects at a time.

A private funeral will be held, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Baum-Salem Cemetery Assn.; or Immaculate Conception Cemetery-Madonnaville.