Willard E.W. Krick | Obituary

Willard E.W. Krick died peacefully Jan. 25, 2021, surrounded by his family in Fort Collins, Colo. after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and heart complications. Born in Millstadt April 12, 1937, to Willard A. G. Krick and Karoline Krick (Nee Durrer). He was a bright child that would go on to live a long life filled with joy and many accomplishments.

Willard had a distinguished career as a manufacturing engineer in the aerospace industry for almost 40 years. Using his master’s degree, he was a critical member on multiple projects and missions into space. Companies that he has worked for include McDonnell Douglas, Hughes Aircraft, TRW, Boeing and Northrop Grumman. He also held a U.S. patent for his invention of printed wiring board assemblies.

Willard had always maintained an active lifestyle, whether it be sports, mountain climbing, hunting or fishing. Willard was perhaps most enthusiastic about his love for running, having run over 50 marathons across the country in his lifetime. He also holds the unique distinction of being a “Legacy Runner” with the Los Angeles Marathon, having completed the course 26 times consecutively before his last marathon in 2012.

Willard enjoyed spending time with family and friends most. An active member in the communities he lived in and a participant in many social clubs, Willard loved being around people and having a good time. Despite his often busy schedule, he would always find time for his family. He could always be counted on to show up at birthday parties, weddings and other family gatherings. He was always there to lend a hand and listen to what you had to say. No matter the situation or the circumstance, he made sure you knew that he loved you.

Willard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Emma Jean Krick; sons Willard G. V. Krick and William D. L. Krick; and his grandchildren Willard J. T. Krick, Jennifer N. Krick and Amanda M. Krick. He will also be missed by his great-grandchildren Anthony, Elizabeth and Olivia; his sisters Opal Kempf and Johanna Wayland; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Hank Carl Krick and Roger A. C. Krick.

At Willard’s request, there will be no formal services held.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to parkinsonalliance.org in his name.