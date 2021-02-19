Novella G. Arms | Obituary

Novella Grace Arms, 98, died peacefully in her sleep at Oak Hill, Waterloo, Feb. 12. She was born to Mason and Gladys Reardon in Plato, Mo. on Jan. 2, 1923.

Novella was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ – Columbia. Novella “never met a stranger” and was known for her humility, loyalty and her ability to enjoy the small gifts of life such as a Spring flower and a setting sun. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by daughters Barbara “Susie” Arms and Stephanie Jo Arms; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID issues there will not be a public service.

Novella would want memorials for her to go to your favorite local charity.

Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia was entrusted with the care of Novella and her family.