Terry J. Meyer | Obituary



Terry Joseph Meyer, 65, of Columbia, died Feb. 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 19, 1955, in East St. Louis, son of the late Charles R. and Eileen (nee Austin) Meyer. He was married to Lisa, nee Schorb, Meyer, who survives him. They were married Jan, 28, 1989, in Columbia.



Terry loved to have fun – whether that was taking his nieces and nephews for go-kart rides, flying kites on family vacations at the beach, bowling on his league at Westpark Bowl or riding his beloved horses on the weekends.



Also, surviving are his son Eric Meyer; daughter Kaitlyn Meyer; sisters Shae (John) Bilbrey and Jeanne (Jeff) Schoettle; brothers Michael Meyer, Patrick Meyer and Christopher (Simona) Meyer; aunt Norma Bouse; mother-in-law Elaine Schorb of Columbia; sisters-in-law Laura (Mark Harris) Byrne-Harris and Christine (Kevin Schmoll) Schorb of Columbia; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.



He was also preceded in death by a brother Chuck Meyer; father-in-law Eugene Schorb; brother-in-law, Kevin Byrne; and aunt, Doris Schmersahl.



Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, all services will be private.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; EQUUS Rescue, P.O. Box 1032, Columbia, https://equusrescue.org/; or The Institute for Justice, 901 N. Glebe Road, Ste: 900, Arlington, Va., https://ij.org.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.