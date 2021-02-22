Cherie A. Skinner | Obituary

Cherie Ann Skinner (nee Christensen), 74, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 14, 1946, in East St. Louis.

She loved painting, arts & crafts, stained glass, sewing, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Hugh Skinner; children Hugh Christopher (Julia) Skinner and Yvette (Phillip) Baker; grandchildren Noah Skinner, Cora Skinner, Quinin Baker, Liam Baker and Zoe Baker.

Cherie is preceded in death by her parents Peter William and Virginia (nee Tucker) Christensen.

Memorial visitation will be from noon until time of service Feb. 25, 2021 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.