Helen H. Lowe | Obituary

Helen H. Lowe, 94, of Columbia, died Feb. 22, 2021, at Integrity of Columbia. She was born July 1, 1926, in Washington County Va. She was the daughter of the late Dale Pierce and Lillie Hampton. She was married to the late William McKinley Lowe, Jr. He had passed away on Nov. 21, 1999. They were married Nov. 4, 1947, in East St. Louis.

Helen was a professional secretary, having attended Mary Dalton Frye Business School. She had been employed at Oak Ridge, Tenn., during World War II, Warner-Chilcotte and Weis-Newman Shoe Company. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia, having been active in the Women’s League.

Surviving are three sons, John (Debra) Lowe, Esq. of Glenview; Rev. Dennis (Carol) Lowe of Parishville, N.Y., and Bruce T. Lowe of Columbia; grandchildren Rev. Elizabeth Anne (Ben) Locher, Melissa Claire (Andrew) Lowe and Emily Louise Lowe; great-grandchildren Mary, Peter, and Felicity Locher and Owen Lowe; step-brother Glen Pierce of Carthage, Ind.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Marianne Lowe.

Visitation will be Feb. 26 10-10:45 a.m. at Leeman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

A memorial service is being planned for this summer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul St., Columbia.