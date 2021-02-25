Stephen R. Candler | Obituary

Stephen R. “Steve” Candler, 72, of Maeystown, died Feb. 25, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 14, 1948, in Red Bud.

He was formerly employed at Monroe County electric Cooperative and a U.S. Navy Veteran stationed on the USS Hornet – which picked up Apollo 11 astronauts. Steve loved his family and friends and had a saying for everything.

He is survived by his wife Anne Candler (nee Brinkmann); children Angela (Dan) Bruno, Jennifer (Eric) Seidler and Sarah (Dan) Thieret; grandchildren Patrick Bruno, Alexandria Manning, Margaret Bruno, Griffin (fiance Regan Rippelmeyer) Logan, Sophie Seidler, Jack, Isaac and Luke Thieret; sisters Bonnie (Frank) Johnson and Phyllis (John) Hoefft; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Janice and Dave Holdner, Kathy and Darrell Hitzemann, Dorothy and Paul Mollet and Joseph and Liz Brinkmann; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; and cousins.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents William Robert and Gertrude (nee Dougherty) Candler and brother-in-law John Brinkmann.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. March 1 and 8:30-10 a.m. March 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. March 2 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. and Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association; or Hospice of Southern Illinois – Orange Division.