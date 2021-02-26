Donald L. Roesemeier | Obituary

Donald L. Roesemeier, 82, of Gilman, died Feb. 25, 2021, at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center. He was born on October 10, 1938, in Red Bud, the son of the late Otto and Elsa (Stellhorn) Roesemeier.

He married Janice Raymer on June 13, 1959, in Waterloo and she preceded him in death on March 25, 2000.

Mr. Roesemeier was an avid bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 many times. He was a baseball fan in general but especially enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals. He also liked fishing, horseback riding and an occasional beer.

Donald is survived by special friend, Darlene Loerch of Waterloo; one niece, Debbie Roesemeier Taylor of Gilman; two nephews, Randy Roesemeier and Jeremy (Jenny) McLaughlin; and one niece, Shannon (Kyal) Mueller.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Harry and Norbert; son Douglas Lee; and nephews Clifford Taylor and Todd Roesemeier.

Graveside services will be at noon March 3 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Burial Park in Waterloo.

Arrangements are being handled by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

