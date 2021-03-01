Jeanie C. Thomas | Obituary

Jeanie C. Thomas, 61, of Columbia, died Feb. 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Festus, Mo. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Melba (nee Turner) Kearns. She was married to Michael Thomas, who survives. They were married on April 30, 1983, in Festus, Mo.

Jeanie was a wonderful wife; mom to Jordan and Sam; and Mimi to Nevaeh, Noah and Graham. She was a loving daughter and sister who was also absolutely adored by her nieces and nephew. Her love knew no limits for all those in her spheres of influence.

While very private, Jeanie was a compassionate and caring person whose home was a sanctuary where everyone was welcome at the table. She was a devoted friend with a subtle and sharp wit and an incomparable gift of hospitality. She loved to serve others “behind the scenes” and had a soft spot in her heart for the overlooked.

She was a dedicated teacher in the high school classroom and home educator with Parents as Teachers. Students knew that Mrs. Thomas loved and accepted them “just as they were” and that she was fiercely committed to their success. She was well-known as an advocate for the disadvantaged and forged many meaningful friendships with other teachers.

Jeanie loves Jesus and was engaged in teaching, volunteering and serving others through the church. Her love of God was best seen in the way she loved and cared for others.

Also surviving are her sons Jordan (Amber) Thomas and Samuel (Sierra) Thomas; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Noah and Graham Thomas; brothers Robin (Cindy) Kearns and Tim (Vickie) Kearns; sister, Jill (Ron) Bradley; brother Rev. Matt (Julie) Kearns; numerous nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be March 2 from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church – Columbia.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at church with Pastor Jonathan Peters and Rev. Matt Kearns officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crystal City.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.