Virginia C. Jelinek | Obituary

Virginia C. Jelinek, 81, of Columbia, died peacefully in her home Feb. 10, 2021. She was born on Oct. 14, 1939, in Qulin, Mo. She married Donald R. Jelinek, Sr. in Dupo on April 4, 1959.

Virginia was a woman of elegance, beauty and grace. Chosen and blessed by the Spirit of God, she touched so many people by her actions and her words of encouragement. She was all about her family. She led by example and revealed her giving spirit to everyone she met. She was a gifted crafter, seamstress, and an expert wordsmith; and she worked as a legal secretary.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, the love of her life. She was always thankful for him, for his love, and for his giving her the beautiful family and home she was so proud of. They loved each other very much, and he took care of her all the way to the end.

Also surviving are her children, Donald R. (Cheryl) Jelinek, Jr. of Columbia, Allison (Wayne) Harris of Freeburg, and Christopher (Victoria) Jelinek of East Carondelet; grandchildren Angeline Jelinek, Cassidy Moore, Jennifer Jelinek, Dr. Ben (Stephanie) Harris, Rachel Harris, Esq., Jessica Jelinek, Marcus Jelinek and Grace Jelinek; great-grandchildren Mavrick Land, Dexter Harris and August Harris; sister Barbara Rahmoeller of Dupo; brother Richard (Kathy) Garver of Qulin, M.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Nova (nee Wynn) Garver and her brother Gary Garver.

Due to COVID-19, no memorial service has been set at this time.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis; or charity of the donor’s choice.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.