Willard E. Schutt | Obituary

Willard E. “Woody” Schutt, 90, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Wartburg.

Woody is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg and a lifetime member of Carpenters Local 662.

He was a United States Army Veteran and one of his great honors was being selected in 2019 to participate on an Honor Flight with his brother Dale.

He is survived by his wife Jean C. Schutt (nee Kohler); children Cindy (Gordon) Gregson, Allen (Peggy) Schutt, Chris (Fred) Stumpf and Joel (Kristen) Schutt; grandchildren Mitchell (Teryn) Gregson, Meghan Schutt, Dakota Schutt, Nathan (fiance Taylor) Stumpf, Taylor (Nikki) Stumpf, Spencer Stumpf (Sigal), Ty Schutt and Courtney (Aaron) Kuper; great-grandchildren Leighton and Gideon Gregson and Karsyn Kuper; sister and brother Gloria (Bud) Knoke and Dale Schutt; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son David J. Schutt; parents Edward and Talida (nee Fauss) Schutt; and sister-in-law LaVerne Schutt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg with Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg Memorial Fund; or Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.