Lonnie L. Goeddel | Obituary

Lonnie L. Goeddel, 77, of Waterloo, died Dec. 30, 2022, in Fenton, Mo. He was born Sept. 18, 1945.

Lonnie was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and a former member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. He was a big lover of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, but his biggest joy of his life was his grandson Noah.

He is survived by his wife Linda K. Goeddel (nee Allgire); son Scott (Sally) Goeddel; grandchildren Noah Goeddel and Hannah Egbert; sister Brenda Shrewsbury; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin F. and Lucille P. (nee Stumpf) Goeddel and brother-in-law John “Tom” Shrewsbury.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 2 and 11 a.m. until time of service Jan. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon Jan. 3 at the funeral home with Rev. Don Wilson officiating.

Interment will be at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Monroe County Longbeards J.A.K.E.S. Day