Raymond Berger | Obituary

Raymond Berger, 68, of Grayslake, died Dec. 29, 2022 in Salem. Born June 20, 1954, in Belleville, he was the son of Raymond and Toleda (Kraft) Berger and they preceded him in death.

Raymond worked as a union electrician. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his wife, his family and his dogs, enjoyed jokes and just being happy.

He is survived by his wife Sheri (nee Goodnick) Berger of Grayslake; son Raymond and his wife Tarah Berger of Salem; grandchildren Nolan, Patrick and Connor McConagh and his sweet Elle Rae Jean Berger; several siblings; mother-in-law Sue Goodnick; and brothers-in-law Ronald (Vicki) Goodnick and William Goodnick of Waterloo.

He was also preceded in death by his son Kyle Thomas Berger in 2017.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to his family and will be accepted by the Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, Salem.