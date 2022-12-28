Helen M. Branz | Obituary

Helen Marie Branz (nee Bickel), 96, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 24, 1926, in East St. Louis.

She is survived by her children John (Christine) Kulla-Branz, Michael (Julie) Branz, Paul (Mary) Branz, Anne Marie Branz, Fred (Charlotte) Branz; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Branz; infant son Tommy Branz; parents Fred and Helen (nee Nealon) Bickel; brother Fred F. Bickel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Mary Ann Branz.

Visitation is 9:45-10:45 a.m. Jan. 5 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; Ss. Peter & Paul – St. Vincent de Paul Society; or Masses.