Thelma A. Brandon | Obituary

Thelma Anne Brandon (nee Smith), 93, of Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Waterloo.

She was a member of First Baptist Church – Columbia.

She is survived by her children Rachel (Paul Straub) Brandon, James (Debbie) Brandon Jr., Joseph (Kathy) Brandon and George (Kim) Brandon; grandchildren Mallory (Byrum) Koester, Lisa Straub, Joseph F. Brandon V, Holly Brandon, Elizabeth Brandon, Alexander Brandon and Kyle (Ceirra) Brandon; great-grandchildren Amelia Koester and Olivia Koester; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great grandchildren.

Thelma is preceded in death by the love of her life James L. Brandon, Sr.; parents Morris G. and Lucille (nee Smith) Smith Sr.; and brother Morris G. Smith, Jr.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Baptist Children’s Home & Family Services of Carmi.