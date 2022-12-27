Eileen L. Hoffman | Obituary

Eileen L. Hoffman (nee Thiele), 98, of Waterloo, died Dec. 26, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Lemay, Mo.

She is survived by her children Terry (Dana) Hoffman and Randall (Patty) Hoffman; grandchildren Aaron (Amber) Hoffman, Angela Albright, Melissa (Rich) Arko, Clair (Dara) Showrai and Alison (Charles) Hoffman-Han; great-grandchildren Logan, Taylor and Hayley Hoffman, Jaylee Douglas and Easton Albright, Ella Ruby Arko, Sid and August Showrai and Clio Han; nephews Phil Rafferty, Jim Welsch and Tom Welsch, niece Carol Birk; and cousins.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Walter H. Hoffman; parents Herman and Emma (nee Faus) Thiele; sisters Hulda (Jack) Rafferty and Dorothy (Homer) Hergenroeder.

Visitation: is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 30 and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.