Marvin A. Hoffmann | Obituary

Marvin A. Hoffmann, 87, of Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Burksville.

He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown, choir, former member of Monroe County Farm Bureau, and Kaskaskia Trail Chorus.

He is survived by his wife Catherine Hoffmann (nee Rey); children Kathy (Dwight) Asselmeier, Danny (Rita) Hoffmann, Mark (Susan) Hoffmann, Len (Denise) Hoffmann, Chrissy (Charlie) Eckerty and Bill (Carolyn) Graves; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Hilda (nee Schultheis) Hoffmann; sisters and brothers Verna (Art) Trost, Richard Hoffmann, Louis Hoffmann and Gloria (Lonnie) Mund.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In Marvin’s honor, spend time with your loved ones.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hoyelton Children’s Home; Burksville Cemetery; or St. John UCC – Maeystown Choir.