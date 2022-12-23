Dorothy M. Pieper | Obituary

Dorothy M. Pieper (nee Luhr), 97, of Waterloo, died Dec. 22, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 1, 1925, in New Hanover.

“Dottie” lived so many experiences in her 97 years. Married for 62 years, she followed Mickey to Fort Benning, Georgia for a year before he left for the war. She was an avid volunteer for the American Legion Auxiliary in Columbia, a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, 70-plus year member of United Pinochle Club, and loved being a part of the Valmeyer Lakers with her boys. She loved bird watching, growing beautiful flowers for the fair, rooster crowing contests, mushroom hunting and golfing.

In their younger years, they spent every Saturday selling chickens and eggs at Soulard Market; in her middle years she took her wares to the Belleville Flea Market. Kloepper and bingo occupied most of her time up until the last weeks of her life.

Dottie loved life and was a stranger to none.

She is survived by sister Arline Mehrtens; brother-in-law Earl Hoffmann; nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Brenda (Don) Wetters, Barbara (Steve) Stapczynski, Steve (Tina) Luhr, Brian Luhr, Nancy (Jay) Wolfmeier, Vicki (Jim) Pierrat; step-granddaughter Marla Rose; step great-grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Sophia and Noah; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Harold W. “Mick” Pieper; sons Dennis Pieper and Gary Pieper; parents George H. and Rebecca C. Luhr (nee Klohr); brother Glenn (Marilyn) Luhr; sister Janet E. Hoffmann; brother-in-law Merle A. “Butch” Mehrtens; and daughter-in-law Joan Pieper

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 30 at Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church with Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Zoar UCC New Building Fund.