Barry A. Olson | Obituary

Barry A. Olson, 83, of Waterloo, died Dec. 22, 2022, in Belleville. He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Onawa, Iowa.

Barry is a member of the Masons of Onawa, Iowa and Telephone Communications of America. He is also a United Church of Christ Commiteeman.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Olson (nee Ost); children Scott A. Olson and Angela Jerome; grandchildren Kirsten Olson, Anthony Olson and Rebecca (Derek) Dundon (nee Jerome); great-grandchildren Kiera and Ryker Dundon; sister Beverly Herbert; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Nancy Ost; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandchildren Ian Michael Jerome and Jeremy J. Jerome, parents Gunnar and Helen (nee Clemmensen) Olson and brother-in-law Rolla “Duke” Herbert.

A celebration of life will be held May 20, 2023.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.