Margaret J. Taylor | Obituary

Margaret J. Taylor (nee Terrell), 87, of Waterloo, died Dec. 20, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born June 25, 1935, in Tulsa, Okla.

She was a member of New Apostolic Church – Affton, Mo.

She is survived by her children Sharon Gilreath-Herrera, Glenda Jenkins, Andrew (Jocie) Taylor, Paula Reynolds and Thomas Taylor; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister Myrtle “Sue” Hubbard; sister-in-law Lee “Bertie” Terrell; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Roy Maynard and Narcissa Francis (nee Moody) Terrell; daughter Linda Gail; sons Stephan Gilreath and Ronald Taylor; grandson Toby Leimkuehler; brother Asher Maynard Terrell; brother-in-law Ronald Hubbard; daughter-in-law Rita Taylor; and son-in-law John Reynolds.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Jan. 14 at New Apolostic Church in Affton, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at the church.

Burial will take place at Timber Ridge Cemetery in Catoosa, Okla., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to New Apostolic Church – Affton, Mo.

Arrangements were with Quernheim Funeral Home.