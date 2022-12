Marjorie M. Beelman | Obituary

Marjorie M. “Margie” Beelman (nee Schmitt), 89, of Franklin, Tenn., died Dec. 20, 2022, in Franklin. She was born May 17, 1933, in Waterloo.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Mary & Martha Society, and volunteer at Oak Hill.

She is survived by her children John P. and Pamela A. (nee Scheibe) Beelman and Susie (John) Clark; grandchildren Maggie (Keith) Sosebee, Mitch Clark, Dr. Ryan T. (Aryn) Beelman and Todd M. Beelman; great-grandchild Declan Sosebee, Liam Sosebee, Hope Beelman and Bridget Beelman; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Casper A. Beelman, Jr.; parents Peter and Marie (nee Koopman) Schmitt; brothers Paul, Robert and Donald Schmitt; and sister Audrey Koesterer.

Visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.