Kenneth L. Akin | Obituary

Kenneth Lynn Akin, 61, of Millstadt, born June 16, 1961, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., died Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence.

Kenny retired from Chrysler in Fenton, Mo., where he worked on the assembly line. He was a member of United Auto Workers in St. Louis. Kenny loved playing golf and fishing. He was an avid St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan.

Surviving are his children, Aaron (Rita) Akin of St. Louis, Chelsea (Derek) Crockett of Millstadt, Amy (Colton) Massie of Valmeyer; parents Charley Akin of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Sue Akin of Cahokia; siblings Diana (Ron) Robinson of Bowling Green, Ky.; Doug Akin of Waterloo, Tammy (Clifford) Hoss of East Carondelet, Alan Akin of Popular Bluff, Mo., Scott Miller of Dupo; step-siblings Judy and Greg Melahn of Missouri; grandchildren Olivia, Hadley, Carson, Gavin, and Ian. Kenny was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Kenny was preceded in death by his grandmother Marie Corman, sister Nedra Clark and sister-in-law, Sandra Akin.

A memorial gathering will be 4-7 p.m. Dec. 27 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Kenny wished to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels in Millstadt.