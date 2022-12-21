Clarice ‘Archie’ A. Haney | Obituary

Clarice ‘Archie’ Adrienne Haney (nee Archibald), 87, of Columbia, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Bria of Columbia. Clarice was born in St Louis on Oct. 6, 1935, to the late Harold Mark Archibald and Adrienne Clarice Archibald (nee Backs).

She and Claudia grew up in Rock Hill, Mo., and attended the Presbyterian Church. She met her future husband at Webster Groves High School. When they married April 1, 1955, she joined the Rock Hill Baptist Church. They were together as Bud served in the Army. She worked as a physician’s helper for a few years and greatly aided her husband in his work. She loved spending time outside and enjoyed traveling. She traveled to see her sister in Korea and went to Mexico and Canada. She and Bud traveled all the states in the U.S.A. except Alaska. She partook in boating, flying, horseback riding, gardening, and target shooting. She even out shot a police officer once. Clarice also enjoyed going to lunch with a group of women she went to kindergarten with.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia as well as a lifetime member of The Columbia Historical Society. Above all, she was a wonderful mother. She took on Brownies and Girl Scouts, camping several times a year. She was so comforting and loving to both of her children and grandchildren, caring for them and teaching them all the important things of life.

As Alzheimer’s took her memory, she remained her sweet self. She was kind to the staff as well as her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Buddy Ray Haney and daughter April Annette Hubble (nee Haney) as well as her son-in-law William Hubble; granddaughters Samantha (John) Weidenbenner and Meghan (Jeffrey) Morelan; great-grandchildren, Addison Lee, Louie Morelan, Van Weidenbenner, Zoe Weidenbenner, and Josie Morelan; nieces and nephews, Kerry Carpenter, Kevin Haney, Dana Irish, Kathy Meeks, James Haney, Sue Buchek, Angela Guzzo, Donald Byington.

She also joins in death one of her daughters, Jacquelyn Jeanette Haney; sister Claudia Byington; brothers-in-law Marvin Byington and Eugene (Buck) Haney; and sisters-in-law Lois Haney and Marjorie Haney; father-in-law Ledbetter (Slim) Haney; and mother-in-law, Effie Haney (nee Dildy).

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.