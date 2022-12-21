Victor E. Jacobs | Obituary

Victor Eugene Jacobs, 86, of Prairie du Rocher, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Red Bud Regional Care Center, Red Bud.

He was born to the late Frederick J. and Bertha (nee Prescher) Jacobs on Sept. 10, 1936 in East St. Louis.

Victor served in the Army Reserves. He completed his six months basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri in September 1959. He was in the reserves for 5.5 years where he took training at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin for two weeks in the summers.

He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault, Illinois, where he was a member of the Men’s Club and Lutheran Laymen’s League. Victor was a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and a Director on the Red Bud School Board for one term.

He is survived by nieces and nephews Lynn (Christopher) Payne of New Braunfels, Texas, Deborah (Harold) Siegfried of Red Bud, Evelyn Belman of Belleville, Sandra (Howard) Mehner of Waterloo, Marsha (Michael) Voges of Red Bud and Dwight Jacobs of Red Bud; great-nieces nephews Nathan Voges of Red Bud, Jacobs (Marissa) Payne of New Braunfels, Texas, Nickolas Mehner of Waterloo, Sara (Will) Shepherd of Red Bud and Brittany (Zachary) Hollis of Waterloo; and great-great nieces Mila Payne of New Braunfels, Texas, and Colette Shepherd of Red Bud.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alvin Jacobs, wife Darlene Jacobs and nephew Dale Belman.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

Memorials may be made to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault; or Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, Evansville.

Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, handled arrangements.