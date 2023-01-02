Gerald L. Schmieg | Obituary

Gerald Lee Schmieg, 60, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 16, 1962, in Portsmouth, Va.

Gerald was a member of Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis Church.

He is survived by his children Ryan, Lauren, and Sarah Schmieg; grandchildren; parents Lavern and Charlotte (nee Scheibe) Schmieg; brothers Brian (Cathi) Schmieg and Daniel (Tracey) Schmieg; and Godmother Ruth White.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; aunt Betty Runge; and uncle Delbert (Janet) Scheibe.

Private services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.