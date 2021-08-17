Wilfred I. ‘Bill’ Lehde | Obituary

Wilfred I. “Bill” Lehde, 90, of Waterloo, died Aug. 15, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born June 5, 1931, in St. Louis.

Bill was a member of St. Paul UCC in Floraville, a Paul Harris Fellow, a past president of Waterloo Rotary International, former president of White National Tuck Pointing and an agriculture representative for VCV Engineering. Bill was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Class of 1949.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sherry Lehde (nee Riley); children Lesa (Jay) Mueller and Jane (Keith) Kolmer; grandchildren Jeremey (Sara) Carle, Anthony Toohey, John (Jamie) Carle III, Summer (Jeff) Bert, Jeff Kolmer and Sedona Kolmer; great-grandchildren Emma, Whitney, Jamieson, Tucker, Cohen, Lexi, Paxton and Sophia; great-great-grandson Greyson; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Anita (nee Graubner) Lehde and sister Lera Crady.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, at St Paul UCC in Floraville, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul UCC – Floraville.