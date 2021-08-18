Barbara A. Weber | Obituary

Barbara Ann Weber, 84, of Columbia, died Aug. 12, 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1937, in East St. Louis to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Rose) Gillan. She was married to Donald Weber on Nov. 23, 1957 in Dupo.

Barbara was a resident of Columbia for 60 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking, bowling, playing Bingo, and shopping. She was an avid Cardinal fan and season ticket holder and loved attending games with her husband Donald.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years Donald Weber; children Kim Wolf (Keith) of Eureka, Mo., and Kurt Weber (Brenda) of High Ridge, Mo.; grandchildren Ashley Kalinski (Alex), Adam Wolf (Adriene), Nicholas Weber and Hannah Weber; great-grandchildren Avery and Audrey Kalinski; brother Buddy Gillan (Neva); and sister Carole Gutierrez.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Bob Gillan and sister Betty Eakle.

A private celebration of life will be held in the near future to honor her beautiful memory.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemtery, St. Louis.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.