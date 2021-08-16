Helen M. Mueller | Obituary

Helen M. Mueller, 89 years, of Columbia, died Aug. 15, 2021. She was born Nov. 2, 1931, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late John and Margaret (nee Papke) Fischer. She was married to the late Ralph ‘Red’ Mueller. They were married July 27, 1953, in Columbia.

Surviving are her daughter,Debbie Schuetz of Palatine; grandchildren Kate, Elizabeth, Rebecca and Patrick Schuetz, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Walter and John Fischer; sister Elvira Schuchert; along with her son-in-law Michael Schuetz.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with James Jarvis officiating. Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Childrens’ Hospital of Chicago.