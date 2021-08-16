Donna D. Mueller | Obituary

Donna D. Mueller (nee Cox), 76, of Valmeyer, IL, died Aug. 15, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born June 17, 1945, in Granite City.

Donna was a member of St. John UCC in Valmeyer, an organist, retired teacher and principal at Valmeyer CUSD #3. She was in the Valmeyer Music Boosters Hall of Fame, Monroe County Fair Superintendent, Thursday Bowling League and Valmeyer Community Musical and Chorus participant. Donna was an avid Valmeyer Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She is survived by her children Susan (Kevin) Sapp, Julie (Josh) White, Toni (John) Michels, Rodney (Stacy) Mueller and Robin (Randy) Scheibe; grandchildren Matthew, Zachary and Isabelle Sapp, Mattie and Caleb White, Paige (Adam) Jackson, Andrew Whipple, Sarah and Emily Michels, Ronald (Rebecca) Mueller, Seth Mueller, Justin (Savahna) Scheibe, Aaron (Mary) Scheibe and Kristin (Mark) Andres; great-grandchildren Emma, Easton, Esden, Faye, Walter, Levi and Tucker; step-brothers Danny (Debbie) Waugh and David Waugh; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and dear cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert R. Mueller and parents Donald Cox and Virginia (nee Scarborough) Waugh.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 19 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow at the church at at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Valmeyer Music Boosters.