Michael D. Hamby | Obituary

Michael D. Hamby, 70, of Waterloo, died Aug. 14, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 18, 1950, in St. Louis.

Michael was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo, Waterloo Country Club (Board Member), Coon Lake, retired owner of Enterprise Trailer Service, Crossroads Trailer Service and Active Trailer Repair. He was an avid golfer with one hole-in-one. Michael loved socializing with family, friends and customers.

He is survived by his wife Sandy Hamby (nee Schroeder); children Jeff Hamby, Scott Siedle, Matthew (Courtney Viala) Hamby and Brooke (David) Huskey; grandchildren Morgan Hamby, Connor Hamby, Ben Viala, Conner Viala, Edison Viala, Oliver Hamby, Daxton Hamby and Louis Huskey; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; uncle; nieces; nephews; cousins; and faithful companion Nikki.

He is preceded in death by his parents Archie and Ruth (nee Browne) Hamby and mother-in-law Shirley Schroeder.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Jeff McCarn officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.