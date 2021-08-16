Orvel J. Krebel | Obituary

Orvel J. Krebel, 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 15, 2021, in Columbia. He was born July 12, 1942, in Prarie du Rocher.

Orvel was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Ursula Krebel; children Ed (Joan) Krebel and Jim (Donna) Krebel; grandchildren Brittany (Stephen) Scott and Heather Krebel; great-grandchildren Vance Ray and Chase Scott; brother Kenneth (Linda) Krebel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy J. and Loretta A. (nee Faust) Krebel; sisters Doris K. Kohler and Diane M. Krebel; and brothers Vernon J. and Darryl J. Krebel

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements were provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.