Larry A. Haas | Obituary

Larry Allan Haas, 82, of Belleville, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Larry was born in Belleville on Sept. 6, 1938, to Adolph and Marie Haas and they precede him in death.

Larry grew up on his family farm in rural Belleville. He attended St. James Catholic School and later graduated from Cathedral High School in Belleville. He completed his higher education at Belleville Junior College and Washington University in St. Louis, earning a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Larry built his home on the family farmland and started his family with his wife of 37 years, Marilyn Haas. Larry had a distinguished 37-year career as an aerospace engineer with McDonnell-Douglas Aerospace and later Boeing Aerospace, specializing in space and defense aircraft. Larry served 42 years on the board of directors for Monroe County Electric Co-Op and was coordinator for installation of Concordia Water Co-Op bringing water service to rural areas of Belleville and Millstadt.

Larry enjoyed an active retirement, working with stained glass, mosaics and gardening. Larry loved to travel and followed the St. Louis Cardinals. He remained a devout Catholic his entire life and was granted three papal audiences. Larry was very generous with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Jeffery (Sharon) Haas of Belleville, Cynthia Hays of Belleville, Greg (Irene) Haas of Houston, Texas and Jeanine Dunn of Millstadt; brother-in-law John Rensing of Belleville; and grandchildren Roxana (Ben) Jenkins of Millstadt, Logan Haas and Helena Haas, both of Belleville; and great-granddaughter Cora Jenkins of Millstadt. Larry was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and dear friend of many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn Haas, brother Donald Haas and his sisters Rita Rensing and Margery Haas.

Services are private at this time; however, the family will hold a public celebration of life for Larry at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Millstadt Senior Center or St. James Catholic Church of Millstadt.

Hoffen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.