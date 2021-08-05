Wilbur B. Brinkmann | Obituary

Wilbur B. Brinkmann, 88, of Waterloo, died Aug. 5, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Waterloo.

Wilbur was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, United Steelworkers Local 11-6, St. Louis.

He is survived by his children Sherry (Paul) Dundon, Laura Blodgett and Andy (Judy) Brinkmann; grandchildren Brandy (Jason) Scott, Derek (Rebecca) Dundon, Matthew and Lauren Blodgett, Catie Brinkmann and Laura (Peter) Krenz; great-grandchildren Gavin Scott, Kiera and Ryker Dunon amd Osker Krenz; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Irma M. Brinkmann (nee Butler); parents John and Catherine Brinkmann (nee Korte); brothers Cletus “Cookie” Brinkmann and Paul Brinkmann Sr.; sister Esther Mehrtens; and son-in-law Dr. Jeffery Blodgett.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating

Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses; Ss. Peter & Paul School; and Hospice of Southern Illinois.