Marilyn E. Landgraf | Obituary

Marilyn E. Landgraf, 88, of Columbia, died Aug. 4, 2021, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Belleville. She was the daughter of the late Herbert W., and Athena W. (nee Kalbfleisch) Stumpf. She was married to Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Landgraf, who survives her. They were married Oct. 23, 1954, in Columbia,.

After high school, Marilyn worked at Columbia Ford Motors as a secretary. She was a longtime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia, where she was very involved teaching Sunday School, Little Friends Preschool and shared in many volunteer duties for her church. She was an amazing homemaker and role model. Marilyn always acknowledged birthdays and special occasions to those close to her with a card and heartfelt note. She was always ready to help those in need, and made sure her family and friends knew how important they were to her. Marilyn will be missed by all who knew her.

Also, surviving are her sons, Don (Barb) Landgraf of Waterloo and Brian (Ms. Aron Hodges) Landgraf of Waterloo; daughters Susan (Mark) Hoffmann of Waterloo and Dana (Carl) Kaempfe of Columbia; grandchildren Tammy (Chris) Rahn, Scott Landgraf, Jeff (Coley) Hoffmann, Courtney (Adam Asselmeier) Hoffmann, Adam Landgraf, Alex Landgraf, Lauren Kaempfe and Taylor Kaempfe; great-grandchildren Evan and Drew Rahn, Amelia and Ava Hoffmann and Emeri and Sicily Landgraf; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Melvin “Butch” Stumpf.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, Building a Bridge to the Future Fund; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.