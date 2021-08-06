Jerome L. Toenjes | Obituary

Jerome L. Toenjes, 74, of Columbia, died Aug. 4, 2021. He was born Oct. 20, 1946, in East St. Louis, son of the late Emil and Loretta (nee Eitzenhefer) Toenjes. He was married to the late Patricia Toenjes.

Jerry had ushered at St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Rams games. He loved fishing and baseball, as well as being part of the local Drum and Bugle Corps.

Surviving are his two sons Joseph (Anissa) Toenjes of Frankford, Mo., and Colin (Crystal) Toenjes of Palatine; grandchildren Maxwell and Maia Toenjes; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service to be held following the visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed in support of the family, to: Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago.