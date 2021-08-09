Barbara A. Bockhorn | Obituary

Barbara Ann Bockhorn, 85, of Waterloo, and formerly from Steeleville, died July 26, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William and Angeline McCree. Barbara was married to Orville (Butch) Bockhorn for 57 years before his death in 2011.

Barbara was an avid Cardinals fan who also loved cooking, quilting and spending time with her devoted dog, Molly. While she had several jobs during her lifetime none were more important to her than raising her family.

Barbara is survived by her children Steve (Julie) Bockhorn, Sandy (Mike) Kocelko, Cathy (Gene) Rose, Gary (Rhonda) Bockhorn and Lori (Jim) Cundiff. She was the proud grandparent of Chris Bockhorn, Eric (Tricia) Bockhorn, Becky (Derrick) Dudley, Laura (Dan) Sullivan, Jenny (Chris) Kocelko-Conboy, Sydney Bockhorn and Abby, Bea, Charlie, and David Cundiff; as well as the great-grandparent of Kadence, Aubrianna, and Peyton Bockhorn, Ella and Emery Bockhorn, Joey Kocelko and Madison Dudley, Lily, Logan, and Zoey Sullivan and Ellie Conboy. Barbara is also survived by her brothers Frank McCree and Ken (Nancy) McCree, and her sister Martha (Tom) Harpst.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William McCree and sister, Patricia Wagner.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Steeleville.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Helfrich officiating.

Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be given to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Peace Lutheran Church of Steeleville.