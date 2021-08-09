Paul O. James | Obituary

Paul Omer James, 67, of Red Bud, died Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.

He was born to the late Joseph Omer and Virginia (nee Longin) James on Sept. 18, 1953, in St. Louis.

Paul married Barbara Elder on Feb. 20, 1993, in Maeystown; she survives.

He had worked as a police officer for St. Louis City for 20 years, and for the last 13 years he had worked for Weir Parts Center in Red Bud.

Paul enjoyed gardening, woodworking, taking care of his lawn, building model airplanes and loved to do crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne and Western movies.

He is also survived by stepchildren Lisa (Chris) Burton of Waterloo, Emily Jost of Waterloo and Eric (Heather) Jost of Belleville; sister Jaquee Kampmeinert of St. Charles, Mo.; step-grandchildren Ella Burton, Tessa Burton, Emma Horn, Aiden Jost and Noah Jost; niece Eve Kampmeinert; nephews Gary (Lisa) Kampmeinert and John (Robin) Kampmeinert; great-nieces Katie and Lexi Kampmeinert; great-nephew Tommy Kampmeinert; brothers-in-law Paul Elder, Rich (Toni) Elder, Bob (Cindy) Elder and Jim (Karen) Elder; and sister-in-law Mary (Sam) Parker.

Paul was also preceded in death by five brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.

It was Paul’s wish to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to family choice.