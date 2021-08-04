Ronald L. Mergelkamp | Obituary

Ronald Lee Mergelkamp, 72, of Millstadt, died Aug. 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1949, in St. Louis.

Mr. Mergelkamp owned Equipment Service Company Inc. in Millstadt. He was a member of the Millstadt Commercial Club, Quail Club and the Millstadt Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed camping, playing horseshoes and socializing with friends.

Surviving are his son, Brian (Stacy) Mergelkamp and their children, Tyler Mergelkamp and Anthony (Paige Montgomery) Mergelkamp; daughter, Debbie (Keith Stevens) Mergelkamp; fiance LaDonna Ebel and her daughters, Lesley (Scott) Sareny and Lauren Ebel; granddaughter Lucy; great-grandson Logan; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Ron) Szewczuk; along with nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Mergelkamp and his mother, Hilda (nee Blank) Veit.

Visitation will be Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt,.

A funeral service Services will be held Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Ill officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.