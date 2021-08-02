Conan W. Hunsaker | Obituary

Conan W. Hunsaker, 50, of Columbia, born Feb. 10, 1971, in Belleville, died July 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

Conan was an avid St. Louis Blues fan and fan of any sport that his children were playing. He loved music, watching movies with his kids-especially 80s movies, running, fishing and playing golf. Most of all he loved being a dad and his love for God.

Surviving are his loving wife of 20 years, Karen Hunsaker (nee Wallhermfechtel); children Conan “Michael” (Savannah) Hunsaker, currently serving in the Marine Corps – stationed in Hawaii, and Alexander, Madison and Turner Hunsaker, all of Columbia; father John J. Hunsaker of Red Bud; brothers Jason and Noah Hunsaker, both of Red Bud; grandson Elian Hunsaker; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dave and Charlotte Wallhermfechtel of St. Louis; sister-in-law Denise Wallhermfechtel of St. Louis; and brother-in-law Steve Wallhermfechtel of Kansas City, Kan. Conan was also a dear cousin, nephew and friend.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marceann Hunsaker (nee Beech).

Visitation will be Aug. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Chapman officiating.

Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to the Mandi Schwartz Foundation – founded by Conan’s favorite Blues player, Jaden Schwartz.