Imogene Myrick | Obituary

Imogene Myrick (nee St. Hillier), 84, of Waterloo, died July 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born June 18, 1937, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo, Cahokia Junior Women’s Club and Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her daughter Christina Rhodes; grandchildren Elizabeth (Joe) Yaekel, Emily (Joey) Ruppert and Eric Myrick; grandchildren Colin, Joseph “J.J.,” Kohen, Lily and Olivia Yaekel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Imogene is preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Myrick Sr.; son Jack E. Myrick Jr.; and son-in-law David Rhodes.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service July 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church; or American Heart Association.