Lyla M. Dillenberger | Obituary

Lyla Mae Dillenberger (nee Riechmann), 90, of Waterloo, died July 27, 2021, in St. Louis. Lyla was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Valmeyer to the late Louis and Adele (nee Mitweide) Riechmann.

Lyla grew up on a farm in the Bottoms between Valmeyer and Columbia. She attended a one-room grade school, before attending and graduating from Valmeyer High School 1949. She was married to E. Robert (Bob) Dillenberger on Easter Sunday March 25, 1950, in Columbia. That same day Bob left for Korea, where he served in the Army in the Korean War. Together, Lyla and Bob had three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandsons and a great-grandbaby on the way.

Over the years, besides raising their children, Lyla and Bob ran Century Termite Control, for which she was the bookkeeper. Lyla also worked at the Waterloo Republican newspaper, the Mini-Mart, Metzger’s Deli and was a door greeter at Walmart. She loved watching Cardinal’s baseball, soap operas and the Bachelor/Bachelorette, listening to country music, gardening and collecting antiques and many knick-knacks. Her favorite times were spent with her family, dancing with Bob, watching her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, taking rides, boating, attending Fan Fare in Nashville, Tenn., and meeting Keith Urban.

Lyla passed away peacefully and surely was greeted with open arms and a big hug from Bob in heaven, where they are smiling and dancing again.

Lyla is survived by her daughter Lynne (Orman) Polk; sons Don (Lori) Dillenberger and Dave (Bonnie) Dillenberger; grandchildren Jason Polk, Justin (Amanda) Polk, Chelsy Dillenberger, Bradley (Bryce) Dillenberger, DJ Dillenberger and Aimee Dillenberger; great-grandchildren Landon Polk and Oaks Dillenberger; nephew Eugene (Arlene Dolce) Taake; niece Twyla (Glenn) Woodcock; great-nieces; great-nephews; and many grand-dogs and grand-cats.

Besides her parents, Lyla was preceded in death by her husband E. Robert “Bob” Dillenberger, who passed away on March 4, 2001, of ALS; her sister and brother-in-law Pearl and Erwin Taake and special friend Irene Schellhardt; grandparents; sister-in-law, brother-in-law; aunts; uncles; great-niece; cousins; friends; and pets.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 29 and 8-10 a.m. July 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Disabled American Veterans; or Helping Strays of Monroe County.