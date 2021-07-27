Michael R. Klein | Obituary

Michael Richard Klein, 58, of Waterloo, died July 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 27, 1962, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, Knights of Columbus, Painters Local 120 and Monroe County Fair Board.

He is survived by his wife Judy A. Klein (nee Crook); children Amanda (Dan) Henderson, Jeremy (Amanda) Klein and Bethany (Austin) Hoggard; grandchildren Tate Long, Kenadie-Renee Williams, Jaxon Williams, Charlotte Klein and Everleigh Klein; mother Margaret Klein-Schaefer; siblings MaryJo (Mark) Sanzottera, Steve (Joan) Klein, Charlie (MaryAnn) Klein and Leroy Klein; siblings-in-law Janet (Robert) Mitchell, Nancy (George) Schmidt, Paul (Debbie) Crook, Brenda Crook, Gina Arnold, Wanda (Gary) Juelfs and Karen Crook; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

His is preceded in death by his father Richard Klein; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Mary Crook; brother-in-law Tim Crook; and niece Jennifer Crook.

Visitation was July 22 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass was celebrated July 23 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment was in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses; BJC Hospice; or Donor’s Choice.