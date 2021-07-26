Floyd W. Schiffner | Obituary

Floyd W. Schiffner, 89, of Valmeyer, died July 23, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Floyd was born in Dodge City, Kans. on Nov. 16, 1931, to the late Fred and Mina (nee Speer) Schiffner Sr.

In his early years, Floyd found his passion for horses; he transitioned from being a jockey to owning and training thoroughbred horses a love that lasted throughout his life. He retired after many years of dedicated service from Ford Motor Company. Floyd was a very social person and made many friends during his life. In his later years, he found great joy in watching his great-grandchildren participate in their athletic events. Most of all, Floyd enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Josephine “Jody” Kohnz of Valmeyer, Stella (Don) Burgess of Fults and Frank “Jay” Schiffner of Waterloo; sister Alberta Wilson of Oklahoma; beloved grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer) Kohnz of Valmeyer, Jennifer (Johnathan) Schlemmer of Valmeyer, Heather (Mike) Woodcock of Florida, Amber Kohnz of Valmeyer, Shaina Arivett of Hawaii, Sarah (Jessie) Gettings of Hawaii and Sadie Schiffner of Florida; great-grandchildren Lilly Schlemmer, Guin Kohnz, Gavin Kohnz, Mitchell Kohnz, Greta Kohnz, Olivia Arivett, Griffin Kohnz, Amelia Woodcock, Aric Arivett, Kennedy Gettings, Charlotte Woodcock, Sophie Gettings and Wyatt Woodcock; in addition to his extended family and beloved friends.

Floyd was also preceded in death by his siblings Ella Simmons, Fred Schiffner, Jr., Lloyd Schiffner, Linnie Howard and Albert Schiffner; and his daughter Sylvia Schiffner.

Visitation will be held July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt.

A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home with the Reverend officiating.

Floyd will be laid to rest at Maeystown Cemetery in Maeystown.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or Equus Rescue and Therapy, Millstadt.