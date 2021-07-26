Lydianne D. Fulton | Obituary

Lydianne D. Fulton (nee Kennedy), 69, of Red Bud, died July 25, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born July 14, 1952, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her husband Leo H. Fulton; children Leo Fulton Jr. (Stephanie Frisch) and Eric Fulton; grandchildren Jordan Fulton (Jacob Reed), Alexis Fulton, Morgan Fulton, Tristen Fulton, Bailey Fulton and Maria Rohrer; great-granddaughter Ashlynn Reed; brother William Kennedy, Jr.; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lydianne is preceded in death by her parents William L. and Martha L. (nee Simeck) Kennedy.

Visitation will be July 29 from 4-8 p.m. and July 30 from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. July 30 at the nursing home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

A graveside service will be held July 30 at 1 p.m. at Patton Cemetery in Patton, Mo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation.