Anna M. Lawlor | Obituary

Anna Marie Lawlor, 87, of Columbia, died July 23, 2021, at Oak Hill care center in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 9, 1933, in St. Joseph, Mo., daughter of the late Rudolph W., and Grace C. (nee Harpst) Sonnenmoser. She was married to James P. Lawlor, who survives her. They were married May 14, 1955, in Atchison, Kans.

Anna grew up in a large German farm family. Hard work was not a stranger, and she valued and appreciated everything, never taking anything for granted. She attended Mt. St. Scholastica, in Atchison, Kans., where she met James Lawlor, at a dance, where you found a partner by matching your half of a playing card with the other half randomly given to the young men that attended that evening. The rest is history. A great cook and housekeeper, with a heart as big as all outdoors. Her family and church guided her day-to-day life, and countless were the rosary beads that she wore out in prayer for whatever cause was on her mind. Memberships included Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Altar Sodality and American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary.

Our thanks to the many care providers, friends, and family over the past few years who helped, visited, and prayed. Bless You.

Also, surviving are sons Michael (Sandra) Lawlor of Columbia and Dennis (Carol) Lawlor of Lake Quivira, Kans.; daughter Karen M. (Cheri Simpher) Lawlor of Millstadt; grandchildren Mandy (Curtis) Willingham, Kristy (Luke) Row, Margaret (Andrew) Furth, Patrick (Amanda) Lawlor, Kelly (Austin) Hannifan, Sophie Lawlor-Sperry and Ethan Lawlor-Sperry; great-grandchildren Lilly and Owen Willingham, Brock and Chase Row, Layla Furth, James and Eden Lawlor and Noah Hannifan; numerous nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters Victoria Morgan and Mary Obermier; brothers,John, Otto, Rudolph, Jr., Lewis, Joseph, David, Karl and Francis Sonnenmoser. Anna was the last of her family.

Visitation will be July 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the Church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or American Legion Post 581.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.